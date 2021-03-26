The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.63 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,288 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Loews worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 80,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,612 shares of company stock worth $757,274. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

