The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.89 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $83.82 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

