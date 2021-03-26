The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Everest Re Group worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after acquiring an additional 128,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,242,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,207,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 798,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,119,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $247.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $256.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.38. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.