The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 39,311 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.73% of PAR Technology worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

NYSE:PAR opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average is $59.02. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAR. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.