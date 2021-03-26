The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 4,393 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Mohawk Industries worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,975,000 after acquiring an additional 813,746 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,032,000 after acquiring an additional 92,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 710.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,243,000 after purchasing an additional 837,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $192.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $192.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.79.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

