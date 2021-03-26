The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,024,000 after purchasing an additional 78,266 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

