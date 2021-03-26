The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 38,286 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,286 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.63% of SciPlay worth $11,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $1,524,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in SciPlay by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $14.61 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

SciPlay Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.