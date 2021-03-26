The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,738 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of WEX worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in WEX by 25.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEX by 32.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $212.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.99. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.44 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. Analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $2,521,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 25,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $5,304,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,520 shares of company stock valued at $27,640,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.53.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

