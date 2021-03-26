The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,880,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.25% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $182.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.23 and its 200 day moving average is $178.71. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $251.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

