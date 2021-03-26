The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,470 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $115,212,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Middleby by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after acquiring an additional 388,355 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Middleby by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,944,000 after acquiring an additional 201,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in The Middleby by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $164.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $172.95.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

