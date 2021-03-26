The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.14% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $88,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $93,179,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.02 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

