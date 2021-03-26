The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lowered by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 5.9% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,105,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,228,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,930,000 after buying an additional 78,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $133.77. 372,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,298,952. The stock has a market cap of $329.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.54. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $102.53 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.