The Sandbox Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $410.86 million and approximately $145.31 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.99 or 0.00146027 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

The Sandbox Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.