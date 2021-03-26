The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $759.99

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $759.99 and last traded at $759.85, with a volume of 28250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $739.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $836.00 to $849.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $874.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $743.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $704.79 and its 200-day moving average is $710.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The Sherwin-Williams’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,163,000 after buying an additional 56,008 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

