The TJX Companies, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The TJX Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $2.80 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.69.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 108.47, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,047,000 after buying an additional 3,173,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

