The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,147 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $69,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $15.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $668.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,222. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.50 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $788.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $732.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.76, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total value of $689,600.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,980.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,226,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.15.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.