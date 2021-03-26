The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 295.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,135 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 3.3% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $123,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.92. 262,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,146,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.49 billion, a PE ratio of -118.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.64. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.10 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

