The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,510 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 67,749 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $187.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.69, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.64. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.10 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

