Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.12 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion and $154.67 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00258320 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,929.34 or 0.03512771 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00046743 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,266,400,000 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

