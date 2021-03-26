THETA One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.43 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, THETA has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can currently be bought for approximately $12.40 or 0.00023397 BTC on popular exchanges. THETA has a total market capitalization of $12.40 billion and approximately $1.43 billion worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.53 or 0.00648399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00064409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00023843 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00030008 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars.

