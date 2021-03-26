Thilo Schroeder Sells 34,881 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,273,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $1,179,361.92.

NASDAQ PMVP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,703. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. On average, analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

