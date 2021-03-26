Thilo Schroeder Sells 35,268 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $1,179,361.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,273,156.50.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.55. 218,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,703. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.68. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $12,425,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $8,875,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 71,703 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

