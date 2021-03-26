Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 6,346 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,346 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $254,982.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $256,398.16.

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,769 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $314,284.67.

On Thursday, March 11th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,865 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $227,536.05.

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $37.20. 110,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a PE ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.30. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 521.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 926,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after buying an additional 54,275 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

