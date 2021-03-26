Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Brokerages predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce sales of $2.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the highest is $3.13 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $11.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Truist raised their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,729 shares of company stock worth $1,926,388. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 85.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 73.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $129.53 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

