Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Price Up 8.8% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.34. 271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 124,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $3.05. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $8,513,154.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joe Walsh bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $3,734,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 675,716 shares of company stock valued at $15,475,299 over the last ninety days. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09.

Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

