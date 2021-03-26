Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Price Up 8.8% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.34. 271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 124,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.
The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $3.05. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09.
Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.
See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.