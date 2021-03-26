Thunder Token (TT) Market Capitalization Achieves $153.44 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $153.44 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token token can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

