Tidex Token (TDX) Market Capitalization Hits $1.04 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,069.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00060485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00208730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.05 or 0.00823965 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00051708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00076574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00026730 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

