TIG Advisors LLC Invests $9.56 Million in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 270,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Cardtronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM remained flat at $$38.75 during midday trading on Friday. 17,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Cardtronics plc has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $42.09.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $219,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $89,079.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,238.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,465. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CATM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.