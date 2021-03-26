Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) in a report released on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS TCYMF opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.02. Tingyi has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

