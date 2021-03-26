TitanSwap Trading Up 14.2% This Week (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $64.44 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002197 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00022366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00049275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.61 or 0.00638365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00064885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023306 BTC.

TitanSwap is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

