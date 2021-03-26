(TNC.V) (CVE:TNC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.33

(TNC.V) (CVE:TNC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.33 and traded as low as C$3.32. (TNC.V) shares last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 21,710 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.33.

About (TNC.V) (CVE:TNC)

TIO Networks Corp. (TIO) is an information technology company. The Company specializes in processing bill payment transactions through a secure Internet enabled platform. The Company’s segments include West, Central and East. The Company operates as a payments technology company, and combines software platforms and payment processing capabilities to serve its customers.

