TokenClub Trading 37.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $36.63 million and $13.34 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TokenClub token can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

About TokenClub

TokenClub (TCT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,992,169 tokens. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenClub is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency investment platform, which provides investors with cryptocurrency market information, investment consulting and strategies, and other services. TCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on TokenClub's ecosystem. “

TokenClub Token Trading

