Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 368,216 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

