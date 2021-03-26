Tornado Cash Price Reaches $150.65 on Major Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $150.65 or 0.00274294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $52.07 million and $4.09 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00059175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00245344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $478.75 or 0.00871665 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00051267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00076239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00026279 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 345,610 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.