Tornado Hits Market Cap of $368,729.81 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for $61.45 or 0.00111249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tornado has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado has a total market cap of $368,729.81 and approximately $367,937.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00059979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00225584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $459.05 or 0.00830995 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00051268 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00076334 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026607 BTC.

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Tornado Token Trading

