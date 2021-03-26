Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,730. The firm has a market cap of $156.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $248.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.24 and its 200 day moving average is $225.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.