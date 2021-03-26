Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.78. 23,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.50 and its 200-day moving average is $169.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $121.94 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

