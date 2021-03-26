Toroso Investments LLC Increases Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after buying an additional 46,945 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $1,912,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 422,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,129,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $565,162.51. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.81. 2,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,252. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $97.96 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.