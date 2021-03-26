Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 10,709 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,433,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $216.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

