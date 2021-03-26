Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 833 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 27,484 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 21,265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378,834 shares of the software company’s stock worth $421,013,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,981,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,155 shares of company stock worth $2,999,623. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.52 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

