Toroso Investments LLC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,955 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. 140,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,500,918. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.41, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

