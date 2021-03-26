Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Short Interest Up 11,900.0% in March

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 11,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Towngas China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Towngas China alerts:

TGASF stock remained flat at $$0.46 on Friday. Towngas China has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

Towngas China Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Towngas China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towngas China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.