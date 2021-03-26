Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $177.62

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $177.62 and last traded at $177.55, with a volume of 45082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.44.

Several analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.77.

The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

