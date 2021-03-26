Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Reaches $0.90 on Top Exchanges

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001655 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $18.08 million and approximately $65,160.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00060316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.69 or 0.00215464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.21 or 0.00816900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00051189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00076110 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026653 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

Tranche Finance Coin Trading



