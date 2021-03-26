Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Invests $3.68 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.3% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.10. 317,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,661. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $63.27 and a 1-year high of $93.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.42.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

