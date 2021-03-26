Transcodium Market Cap Hits $132,615.62 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $132,615.62 and approximately $628.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00022530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00049376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.79 or 0.00639369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023422 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

TNS is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

