TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 15,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TranSwitch stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 147,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,018. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. TranSwitch has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About TranSwitch
