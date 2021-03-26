TravelNote Price Up 26.5% Over Last 7 Days (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $20,886.60 and approximately $634.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TravelNote has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00060450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00213756 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.84 or 0.00803231 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00077026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00027324 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

