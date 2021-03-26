Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Up 39,000.0% in March

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 39,000.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several brokerages have commented on TPRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. 1,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,728. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

