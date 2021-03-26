Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) dropped 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 10,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 182,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I Company Profile (NYSE:TACA)

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

